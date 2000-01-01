Allied Sustainability And Environmental Consultants Group Ltd (SEHK:8320)
Company Profile
Allied Sustainability And Environmental Consultants Group Ltd is a environmental consulting company. The Company offers green building certification consultancy, and acoustics, noise & vibration control and audio-visual design consultancy services.