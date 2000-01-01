Company Profile

Allied Technologies Ltd has engaged in the manufacturing of metal stamped parts, tools and dies and provision of related design services, sub-assembly of mechanical components, plastic injection molding, manufacturing of plastic parts and assembly of consumer electronics. The company manufactures a wide range of metal and plastics parts which are used as components for products in diverse industries. Its other services mainly comprise product and services in switches and telecommunication systems.