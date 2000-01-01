Alliqua BioMedical Inc (NASDAQ:ALQA)

North American company
Market Info - ALQA

Company Info - ALQA

  • Market Cap$13.450m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ALQA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Major
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0196213096

Company Profile

Alliqua BioMedical Inc is a functional regeneration company providing wound care solutions. It is also engaged in contract manufacturing.

