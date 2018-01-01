Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Allkem Ltd (ASX:AKE) Share Price

AKE

Allkem Ltd

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Other Industrial Metals & Mining

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Allkem Ltd formerly Orocobre Ltd is an industrial chemical and mineral exploration company. It explores and develops lithium, potash, and salar mineral deposits. The company's segments are Corporate, Borax, and Olaroz. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the Olaroz segment. Its products are classified into minerals, refined products and boric acid used in various markets from agriculture, ceramics, glass, gold assay and smelting fluxes, wood protection and a variety of specialty applications. The company generates maximum revenue from Olaroz segment.Orocobre Ltd is an industrial chemicals and mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the production from its Olaroz facility and Borax Argentina. The company's segments are Corporate, the Olaroz project and Borax.

ASX:AKE

AU0000193666

AUD

Loading Comparison

Latest AKE News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News