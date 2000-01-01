AlloVir Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ALVR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALVR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALVR
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ALVR
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS0198181036
Company Profile
AlloVir Inc is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company. It is developing allogeneic T cell therapies to treat and prevent devastating viral diseases. The firm's pipeline includes ALVR106, ALVR109, ALVR108, and others. The company's product candidate, Viralym-M, is a multi-VST therapy targeting five viruses namely BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.