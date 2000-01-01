AlloVir Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ALVR)

North American company
Company Info - ALVR

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  SymbolNASDAQ:ALVR
  IndustryHealthcare
  SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  ISINUS0198181036

Company Profile

AlloVir Inc is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company. It is developing allogeneic T cell therapies to treat and prevent devastating viral diseases. The firm's pipeline includes ALVR106, ALVR109, ALVR108, and others. The company's product candidate, Viralym-M, is a multi-VST therapy targeting five viruses namely BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

