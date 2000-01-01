Company Profile

Alloy Resources Ltd is the mineral exploration company with projects in Australia. The company is mainly focussed on gold and cobalt. It operates in one segment, identifying, evaluating and exploring resources. The company's flagship project is its Horse Well Gold Project located in the north-eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company also has 100% interest in Ophara Cobalt Gold Project.