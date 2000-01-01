Company Profile

Allreal Holding Ltd is a real estate portfolio company in Switzerland. The company divides its business into two segments: real estate and project/developments. The real estate division has three subdivisions: portfolio management, real estate management, and contracting. The company's investment portfolio is mainly composed of commercial properties with a small section of residential investments. The project/development division offers a range of services, stretching from site and ground analysis through the construction of the project. The company develops projects in all segments of real estate for private and institutional investors and owners, and its portfolio. The company operates exclusively in Switzerland with the majority of its business in the Zurich area.Allreal Holding Ltd is a real estate development & management company which is engaged in project development, realization, buying & selling of real estate.