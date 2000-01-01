Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MDRX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MDRX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MDRX
- Market Cap$2.703bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:MDRX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINUS01988P1084
Company Profile
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions provides information technology and offerings to acute and ambulatory providers as well as hospital services. The company supports electric medical records, private cloud hosting, and other clinical services that support patient engagement and better outcomes. Additionally, the company offers administrative tools and services to improve operations, such as practice management, revenue cycle management, and clinical care coordination. Allscripts was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago.Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc is a provider of clinical, financial, connectivity and information solutions and related professional services that empower hospitals, physicians and post-acute organizations to deliver world-class outcomes.