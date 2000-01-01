Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions provides information technology and offerings to acute and ambulatory providers as well as hospital services. The company supports electric medical records, private cloud hosting, and other clinical services that support patient engagement and better outcomes. Additionally, the company offers administrative tools and services to improve operations, such as practice management, revenue cycle management, and clinical care coordination. Allscripts was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago.Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc is a provider of clinical, financial, connectivity and information solutions and related professional services that empower hospitals, physicians and post-acute organizations to deliver world-class outcomes.