Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MDRX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MDRX
- Market Cap$1.049bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:MDRX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINUS01988P1084
Company Profile
Healthcare information technology vendor Allscripts Healthcare Solutions delivers IT and services to healthcare organizations. The clinical and financial solutions segment sells software applications and financial and information solutions, including electronic health records, practice management software, revenue cycle management, support, and maintenance. The population health segment sells health management and coordinated care solutions to health systems, hospitals, and accountable care organizations. The firm has started selling solutions to the life sciences and payer markets as well.Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc is a provider of clinical, financial, connectivity and information solutions and related professional services that empower hospitals, physicians and post-acute organizations to deliver world-class outcomes.