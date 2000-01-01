Company Profile

Healthcare information technology vendor Allscripts Healthcare Solutions delivers IT and services to healthcare organizations. The clinical and financial solutions segment sells software applications and financial and information solutions, including electronic health records, practice management software, revenue cycle management, support, and maintenance. The population health segment sells health management and coordinated care solutions to health systems, hospitals, and accountable care organizations. The firm has started selling solutions to the life sciences and payer markets as well.Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc is a provider of clinical, financial, connectivity and information solutions and related professional services that empower hospitals, physicians and post-acute organizations to deliver world-class outcomes.