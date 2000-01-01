Company Profile

On the basis of premium sales, Allstate is one of the largest U.S. property-casualty insurers. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Life insurance contributes about 10% of revenue. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 10,000 company agencies.Allstate Corp, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business. It offers its products in the United States and Canada.