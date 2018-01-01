Alma Metals Ltd DR (ASX:ALM) Share Price

ALM
Alma Metals Ltd DR
APAC company
Energy
Thermal Coal
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XASX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
African Energy Resources Ltd is an independent power producer. The company focuses on the development of multiple integrated power projects in Botswana. The company segmented its operating activities into three reportable segments, Coal-fired Power Projects, Power Investments, and Other Segments. The firm's projects comprise Sese integrated power project; Mmamantswe power project; Mmamabula West; and Zambian Uranium projects.African Energy Resources Ltd is an independent power producer. The company focuses on the development of multiple integrated power projects in Botswana.
ASX:ALM
AU0000195380
AUD
Loading Comparison
Latest ALM News