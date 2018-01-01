Alma Metals Ltd DR (ASX:ALM) Share Price

Company Profile

African Energy Resources Ltd is an independent power producer. The company focuses on the development of multiple integrated power projects in Botswana. The company segmented its operating activities into three reportable segments, Coal-fired Power Projects, Power Investments, and Other Segments. The firm's projects comprise Sese integrated power project; Mmamantswe power project; Mmamabula West; and Zambian Uranium projects.