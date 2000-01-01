Almaden Minerals Ltd (LSE:0UH8)
Market Cap: CAD75.970m
Symbol: LSE:0UH8
Industry: Basic Material
Sector: Gold
Currency:
ISIN: CA0202833053
Almaden Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the business of exploring and developing mineral projects and its principal asset is the Ixtaca precious metals project located on its Tuligtic claim in Mexico.