Almadex Minerals Ltd (TSX:AMZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AMZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AMZ
- Market CapCAD77.910m
- SymbolTSX:AMZ
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA0202891044
Company Profile
Almadex Minerals Ltd is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation properties in Canada, United States and Mexico. Its properties include El Cobre, Eastern Cluster, BC Gold Belt, Lac de Gras, and Willow Project.