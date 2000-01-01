Company Profile

Almirall SA is a Spain-based company engaged in development, manufacture, and selling pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas. It aims to provide treatments in areas of dermatology, respiratory, gastrointestinal, central nervous systems, and other specialties. The company operates in five segments: Sales of its own network, sales of licensees, Research and developments, Sales of Therapeutic dermatological products in the U.S., and Corporate management. The medical dermatology business in the Europe is the key driver of the company's operation. Other than Europe, the company also operates in the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Oceania through subsidiaries.