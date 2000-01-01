Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference and is attempting to harness this mechanism to create a new class of drugs. In addition to FDA-approved patisiran (Onpattro) for amyloidosis and givosiran (Givlaari) for acute hepatic porphyria (AHP), Alnylam has several partnered several pipeline candidates in rare genetic diseases, liver diseases, and other indications as well. Up-front fees from research partnerships with firms such as Regeneron, Sanofi, and The Medicines Company have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapeutics based on RNA interference, or RNAi. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for regulating the expression of specific genes.