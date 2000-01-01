Company Profile

Alpha DX Group Ltd, formerly Alpha Energy Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is an acquirer of exploration and production projects. It is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds the Mustang Project is an oil field in the Southern Miluveach Unit which encompasses approximately 8,960 acres (approximately 36 square kilometers) in the North Slope oil production region of Alaska.Alpha Energy Holdings Ltd is a Singapore-based investment holding company. It is an acquirer of Exploration and Production (E&P) projects.