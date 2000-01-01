Alpha FX Group (LSE:AFX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AFX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AFX
- Market Cap£402.790m
- SymbolLSE:AFX
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINGB00BF1TM596
Company Profile
Alpha FX Group PLC is a corporate foreign exchange broker. The company is managing exchange rate risk for UK corporates that trade internationally.