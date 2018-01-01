Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Alpha Lithium Corp Class A (TSX:ALLI) Share Price

ALLI

Alpha Lithium Corp Class A

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Other Industrial Metals & Mining

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XTSX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corp is a Canada based exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade lithium brine deposits. The company holds interest in the Tolillar Project and the Green Energy Project.Voltaic Minerals Corp is a lithium exploration company which owns an ownership in Green Energy Lithium Project.

TSX:ALLI

CA02075X1033

CAD

Loading Comparison

Latest ALLI News