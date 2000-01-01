Alpha Peak Leisure Inc (TSX:AAP.H)
- Market CapCAD0.720m
- SymbolTSX:AAP.H
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINCA02078D1042
Alpha Peak Leisure Inc operates in Leisure division. The company together with its subsidiaries develops and operates Swallow Gully scenic area, a tourist attraction site in Sichuan province, the People’s Republic of China.