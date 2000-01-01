Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd is involved in the business of developing, manufacturing, and marketing of disposable protective apparel, building supply, and infection control products principally in the United States. It operates its business through segment which includes Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel and Infection Control. It mainly offers a line of construction supply weatherization products, namely house wrap and synthetic roof underlayment as well as other woven material, different styles of disposable products like shoe covers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, frocks and other miscellaneous products. It also provides face masks and eye shields. It generates most of its revenues from the sale of products across the United States.Alpha Pro Tech Ltd develops, manufactures & markets disposable protective apparel & infection control products for cleanroom, industrial, pharmaceutical, medical & dental markets. It also manufactures building supply construction weatherization products.