Alpha Teknova Inc (NASDAQ:TKNO)
North American company
Market Info - TKNO
Company Info - TKNO
- Market Cap$652.800m
- SymbolNASDAQ:TKNO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- ISINUS02080L1026
Company Profile
Alpha Teknova Inc provides critical reagents that enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. Its product offerings include pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning, liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion, and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.