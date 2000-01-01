Alphamab Oncology Ordinary Shares (SEHK:9966)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 9966
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 9966
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:9966
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINKYG0330A1013
Company Profile
Alphamab Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of biologics for oncology. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in discovery, development manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for cancer treatment.