Alphamin Resources Corp (TSX:AFM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AFM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AFM

  • Market CapCAD138.570m
  • SymbolTSX:AFM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINMU0456S00006

Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The company's projects includes Bisie Tin project.

Latest AFM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .