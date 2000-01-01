Alpine Select AG (SIX:ALPN)
Alpine Select AG is an investment company offering investors a portfolio focusing on discount, risk arbitrage, tactical exploration of under searched companies, short-term opportunities and liquid hedge funds investment strategies. The primary objective of the company's capital management is to ensure that it maintains a sound credit rating and healthy capital ratios. To achieve the objective, the group invests in securities, quoted and non-quoted of swiss and foreign corporations, taking advantage of spin-offs, acquisitions, mergers, carve-outs, and recapitalisations.Alpine Select AG is an investment company. It offers investors a portfolio focusing on discount, risk arbitrage, tactical exploration of under searched companies, short-term opportunities and liquid hedge funds investment strategies.