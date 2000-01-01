ALS Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:ALQ)
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:ALQ
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConsulting Services
- ISINAU000000ALQ6
Company Profile
Founded in the 1880s and listing on the ASX in 1952, ALS operates three divisions: commodities, life sciences, and industrial. ALS commodities traditionally generated the majority of underlying earnings, providing geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection and mine site services for the global mining industry. Expansion into environmental, pharmaceutical and food testing areas and commodity price weakness have lessened earnings exposure to commodities.ALS Ltd is the most diversified analytical testing services providers. It offers its services to four main markets: Commodities; Life Sciences; Energy; and Industrial. It has operations in more than 350 locations, in 55 countries, and on six continents.