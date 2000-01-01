ALS Ltd (ASX:ALQ)

APAC company
Market Info - ALQ

Company Info - ALQ

  • Market CapAUD4.612bn
  • SymbolASX:ALQ
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000ALQ6

Company Profile

ALS Ltd is the most diversified analytical testing services providers. It offers its services to four main markets: Commodities; Life Sciences; Energy; and Industrial. It has operations in more than 350 locations, in 55 countries, and on six continents.

