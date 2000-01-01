Alset EHome International Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AEI)

North American company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - AEI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AEI

  • Market Cap$88.800m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AEI
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate - Development
  • Currency
  • ISINUS02116A1043

Company Profile

Alset EHome International Inc, formerly HF Enterprises Inc is a holding company. It is engaged in property development, digital transformation technology and biohealth activities. The company operates in four business segments namely, property development, digital transformation technology, biohealth, and other business activities. It generates most of the revenue from the property development business.

