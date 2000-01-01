Company Profile

Also Holding AG is an information and communications technology distribution company. The industries it caters to include information technology, data centers, consumer electronics, and telecommunication predominantly in Switzerland. It also connects service providers of cloud solutions connect with their customers and aids provision of financial, logistics and IT services. The company operates in two geographical segments namely, Central Europe and Northern/Eastern Europe.Also Holding AG is an ICT distribution company. It sells products to the Information technology, Data Centers, Consumer Electronics and telecommunication industries.