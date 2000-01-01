alstria office REIT-AG (XETRA:AOX)
- Market Cap€2.909bn
- SymbolXETRA:AOX
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Office
- ISINDE000A0LD2U1
Company Profile
alstria office REIT-AG is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and a property company in Germany. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, management, operation and sale of owned real estate property.