APAC company
Market Info - ARS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ARS

  • Market CapAUD5.920m
  • SymbolASX:ARS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000ARS9

Company Profile

Alt Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its portfolio of assets includes Bottle Creek gold mine, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system, Myalla polymetallic Au-Cu-Zn project and the Mt Roberts gold project.

Latest ARS news

