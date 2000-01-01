Alta Mesa Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:AMR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AMR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AMR

  • Market Cap$30.750m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AMR
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINUS02133L1098

Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources In, is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

Latest AMR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .