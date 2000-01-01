Alta Zinc Ltd (ASX:AZI)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AZI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AZI

  • Market CapAUD14.570m
  • SymbolASX:AZI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AZI3

Company Profile

Alta Zinc Ltd is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and development. The company undertakes mineral exploration activities in Australia and Italy.

Latest AZI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .