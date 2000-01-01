Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AABA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AABA
- Market Cap$10.198bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:AABA
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINUS0213461017
Company Profile
Altaba Inc is an independent, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's objective is to seek to increase the price per share at which it trades relative to then-current values of its principal underlying assets, and others.