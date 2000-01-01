Company Profile

Altai Resources Inc is a Canadian based resource company, with a diversified portfolio of natural gas, oil and gold properties in Canada. It is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Sorel-Trois Riviere's natural gas property, Cessford oil field, and Malartic gold project. It holds interest in the heart of the St. Lawrence Lowlands Utica Shale gas play in Quebec.Altai Resources Inc is a resource company with a portfolio of oil revenue producing property and other gas and gold properties in Canada.