Company Profile

Altaley Mining Corp is a Canadian-based junior resource mining company with two Mexican gold, silver and base metal mining projects. The company's 100 per cent owned Campo Morado mine located in Guerrero, Mexico began commercial production a full three months ahead of schedule. The company's Tahuehueto Project located in north-western Durango State, Mexico is in pre-production at approximately 200 tonnes per day utilizing a toll mill for processing.