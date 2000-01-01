Altaley Mining Corp (TSX:ATLY)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ATLY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ATLY
- Market CapCAD170.460m
- SymbolTSX:ATLY
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA02138F1071
Company Profile
Altaley Mining Corp is a Canadian-based junior resource mining company with two Mexican gold, silver and base metal mining projects. The company's 100 per cent owned Campo Morado mine located in Guerrero, Mexico began commercial production a full three months ahead of schedule. The company's Tahuehueto Project located in north-western Durango State, Mexico is in pre-production at approximately 200 tonnes per day utilizing a toll mill for processing.Telson Mining Corp is a Canada based company involved in industrial metals and minerals business sector. The company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties in North America.