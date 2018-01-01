Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Altamin Ltd (ASX:AZI) Share Price

AZI

Altamin Ltd

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Other Industrial Metals & Mining

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Altamin Ltd formerly Alta Zinc Ltd is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and development. The company undertakes mineral exploration activities in Australia and Italy. Its project consists of the Gorno zinc project, Novazza, and Val Vedello project.Alta Zinc Ltd is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and development. The company undertakes mineral exploration activities in Australia and Italy.

ASX:AZI

AU000000AZI3

AUD

Loading Comparison

Latest AZI News