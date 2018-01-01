Altamin Ltd (ASX:AZI) Share Price

AZI
Altamin Ltd
APAC company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
Altamin Ltd formerly Alta Zinc Ltd is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and development. The company undertakes mineral exploration activities in Australia and Italy. Its project consists of the Gorno zinc project, Novazza, and Val Vedello project.Alta Zinc Ltd is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and development. The company undertakes mineral exploration activities in Australia and Italy.
