Altan Nevada Minerals Ltd (TSX:ANE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ANE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ANE
- Market CapCAD2.440m
- SymbolTSX:ANE
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA02144U2056
Company Profile
Altan Nevada Minerals Ltd is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. Its project portfolio comprises of Northstar, Blacktop, Star Lake, Radar, Venus, Marble station, Montelle, and Yellow cone, all of which is located in the United States of America.