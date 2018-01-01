Altan Rio Minerals Ltd (TSX:AMO) Share Price

AMO
Altan Rio Minerals Ltd
North American company
Basic Material
Gold
Company Profile
Altan Rio Minerals Ltd is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company has two projects which include Chandman-Yol in Mongolia and Southern Cross Project in Australia.Altan Rio Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company which is mainly engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Mongolia. Its projects include Khavchuu Project and The Chandman-Yol.
TSX:AMO
CA02143B2084
CAD
