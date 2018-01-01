Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Altan Rio Minerals Ltd (TSX:AMO) Share Price

AMO

Altan Rio Minerals Ltd

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Gold

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XTSX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Altan Rio Minerals Ltd is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company has two projects which include Chandman-Yol in Mongolia and Southern Cross Project in Australia.Altan Rio Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company which is mainly engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Mongolia. Its projects include Khavchuu Project and The Chandman-Yol.

TSX:AMO

CA02143B2084

CAD

Loading Comparison

Latest AMO News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News