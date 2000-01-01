Altan Rio Minerals Ltd (TSX:AMO.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AMO.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AMO.H
- Market CapCAD0.890m
- SymbolTSX:AMO.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA02143B1094
Company Profile
Altan Rio Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company which is mainly engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Mongolia. Its projects include Khavchuu Project and The Chandman-Yol.