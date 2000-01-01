Altan Rio Minerals Ltd (TSX:AMO.H)

North American company
Market Info - AMO.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AMO.H

  • Market CapCAD0.890m
  • SymbolTSX:AMO.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA02143B1094

Company Profile

Altan Rio Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company which is mainly engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Mongolia. Its projects include Khavchuu Project and The Chandman-Yol.

