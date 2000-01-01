Company Profile

Altarea SCA is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of properties throughout Western and Southern Europe. The company’s real estate portfolio is composed of residential, retail, office, and mixed-use spaces. Altarea derives the majority of its revenue from rental income related to the leasing of its real estate assets. The company’s entry-level and midrange residential apartment properties generate most of this income. In terms of geography, the vast majority of Altarea’s revenue comes from its holdings in France’s major urban areas, such as the Greater Paris region.Altarea SCA is a property developing and landowning company. The company operates in retail, residential and offices classes of property assets.