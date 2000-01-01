Company Profile

Altareit SA is a property development company in France. The company is operating across the full breadth of the real estate sector: retail, residential and offices. Altareit also managed the retail development part of the mixed-use projects led by Altarea Cogedim Group. In addition, it is also engaged in the renovation and redevelopment of historic urban centers.Altareit SA is company engaged in the production and distribution of cheese and other dairy products. The company operates under three major segments: Cheese, Related service and Cheese trade.