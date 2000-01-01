Altareit SA (EURONEXT:AREIT)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AREIT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AREIT
- Market Cap€835.790m
- SymbolEURONEXT:AREIT
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0000039216
Company Profile
Altareit SA is a property development company in France. The company is operating across the full breadth of the real estate sector: retail, residential and offices. Altareit also managed the retail development part of the mixed-use projects led by Altarea Cogedim Group. In addition, it is also engaged in the renovation and redevelopment of historic urban centers.Altareit SA is company engaged in the production and distribution of cheese and other dairy products. The company operates under three major segments: Cheese, Related service and Cheese trade.