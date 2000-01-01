Company Profile

Alten is an engineering and technology consulting firm. The company provides design and research projects for the technical and information systems divisions of corporate clients in the industrial, telecommunications and service sectors. Alten’s business consists of three operating segments: engineering and technology consulting; telecoms and networks; and information systems. The engineering and technology consulting segment contributes the majority of group revenue. Alten generates approximately half of its revenue in France with most of the balance derived in other European countries.Alten is an engineering and technology consulting company. The company carries out design and research projects for technical and information systems.