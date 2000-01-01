Alten (EURONEXT:ATE)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ATE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ATE
- Market Cap€2.207bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:ATE
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINFR0000071946
Company Profile
Alten is an engineering and technology consulting firm. The company provides design and research projects for the technical and information systems divisions of corporate clients in the industrial, telecommunications and service sectors. Alten’s business consists of three operating segments: engineering and technology consulting; telecoms and networks; and information systems. The engineering and technology consulting segment contributes the majority of group revenue. Alten generates approximately half of its revenue in France with most of the balance derived in other European countries.Alten is an engineering and technology consulting company. The company carries out design and research projects for technical and information systems.