Company Profile

Mecelec Composites SA is a France-based company. It specializes in the provision of electricity grid equipment, telecommunication networks, and gas and water systems. The company offers a range of multi-energy connection equipment, metering equipment, protection and cut-out boxes, as well as shut-off, pressure regulation and metering boxes and others.Mecelec Composites SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of products for electrical, telephone, water, and gas networks. It offers equipment connections between public networks and their customers.