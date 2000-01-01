Altice Europe NV Shs series -B- (EURONEXT:ATCB)

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

  • Market Cap€6.686bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ATCB
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0011333760

Altice Europe NV is a triple-play European telecommunications provider. It provides cable and mobile based telephony internet and television services to residential and B2B customers in mainly France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic.

