Altima Resources Ltd (TSX:ARH)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ARH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ARH

  • Market CapCAD1.210m
  • SymbolTSX:ARH
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA02148X2059

Company Profile

Altima Resources Ltd is a junior energy company in Canada. It is engaged in the exploration for and the development of petroleum and natural gas. The company’s holds an interest in Chambers-Ferrier Area in Alberta.

Latest ARH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .