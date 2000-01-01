Altimeter Growth Corp 2 Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:AGCB)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AGCB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AGCB
- Market Cap$742.680m
- SymbolNYSE:AGCB
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorShell Companies
- Currency
- ISINKYG0371B1095
Company Profile
Altimeter Growth Corp 2 is a blank-check company. It is formed for the purpose of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.