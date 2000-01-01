Altiplano Minerals Ltd (TSX:APN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - APN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - APN

  • Market CapCAD17.450m
  • SymbolTSX:APN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA02153C2031

Company Profile

Altiplano Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral resource company. It focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration in Canada and abroad. The company owns an interest in Orogrande Property and Farellon and Maria Luisa.

Latest APN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .