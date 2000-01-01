Altiplano Minerals Ltd (TSX:APN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - APN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - APN
- Market CapCAD17.450m
- SymbolTSX:APN
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA02153C2031
Company Profile
Altiplano Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral resource company. It focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration in Canada and abroad. The company owns an interest in Orogrande Property and Farellon and Maria Luisa.