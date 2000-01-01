Altisource Asset Management Corp (AMEX:AAMC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AAMC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AAMC

  • Market Cap$21.660m
  • SymbolAMEX:AAMC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINVI02153X1080

Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp is an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services. It provides management services to its Altisource Residential Corporation and NewSource Reinsurance Company Ltd.

Latest AAMC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .