Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (NASDAQ:ASPS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ASPS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ASPS

  • Market Cap$290.870m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ASPS
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINLU0445408270

Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. It operates in segments including mortgage services, financial services and technology services.

Latest ASPS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .