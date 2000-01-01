Company Profile

Altitude Group PLC operates technology and information business providing services to the promotional merchandising and print industries across North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, catalogues and exhibition services, in the promotional merchandising and printing sectors. Altitude's service portfolio comprises technology services such as cloud and server-based software, website solution, information service solution. It also hosts the promotional product expo.Altitude Group PLC operates a technology and information business in the UK and across North America with a focus on serving the promotional merchandise, marketing services and print sectors.